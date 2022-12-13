Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 14, 1972
The Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency has made tentative provisions for $1.7 million in work during 1973.
At least, that’s the 1973 share of the $3.2 million annual project refinancing bond proposal the Agency completed this week.
$1.5 million was designated to retire outstanding 1972 notes, while the remainder is for the 1973 program.
The Agency accepted the proposal of Bankers Trust Company of New York City at a rate of 3.18 per cent.
David Cooper, executive director of the Oneonta program, said the $1.7 million for next year includes funds to complete acquisition of property within the project area.
Six banking institutions submitted bids on the refinancing notes ranging from 3.18 per cent to 3.28 per cent plus premiums.
Cooper also announced that the regular meeting of the Agency will be held Monday, December 18, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting had been scheduled for last Monday.
The director also said the Agency’s consultants, Newman & Doll, have indicated state review of a proposed realignment of Prospect and Market streets is taking a little longer than expected.
