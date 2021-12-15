Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Dec. 15, 1971
A group of 5th graders from Riverside School toured the offices and plant of Astrocom Electronics yesterday. The students had the opportunity to talk with the people on the assembly line, about their jobs, see how the electronic components are assembled, and learn something about the operations of the business.
In addition, since Astrocom does a large amount of business with the Federal Government, they were quickly made aware of the extra quality control measures taken to meet government requirements.
The tour was part of an ongoing program of guidance counseling at Riverside and Valleyview schools.
The program, conceived and operating under the direction of Richard Picolla, Elementary Guidance Counselor for Riverside and Valleyview schools, is both educational and what Picolla calls “experiential learning in work experience.”
Essentially, the program is designed to acquaint the students with the tremendous variety of jobs that are available in the area, give them some idea of what is involved in the performance of those jobs and a chance to talk with the people actually doing the work.
According to Picolla, “We’re trying to show these youngsters that there are a great many jobs open that do not require a college degree. There is nothing wrong with these jobs, many of them are quite interesting, in fact, and they pay well.”
The program, which at the present time involves nearly 15 area businesses, starts with an advance trip to the business by Picolla. During this trip he takes color slides, which he uses to give the youngsters an idea of what the business is like. Then, according to the interest expressed by the individual students, they are taken on a tour of the business. At this time the students have the opportunity to talk to the owner and employees, and find out first hand what the job involves.
When they return to their class, each student is given the opportunity to tell the class what they saw and learned. At this time the slides are again used to illustrate the student’s talk. This enables the benefits of the program to spread beyond the few students who go on the visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.