Dec. 15 1997
COOPERSTOWN — Energy efficiency lies at the heart of the Kyoto Protocol addressing global warming, according to a local environmentalist who also said the plan should not translate into job cuts for Americans.
Paula DiPerna, a Cooperstown resident who was formerly vice president for international affairs with the Cousteau Society, attended negotiations in Geneva that preceded the Kyoto conference. She hoped to see the Senate ratify last week’s treaty, which establishes limits on greenhouse gas emissions by industrial countries, but she is skeptical about its chances of success.
“It is dead on arrival today because it’s not understood,” DiPerna said. “And it’s probably premature to ratify it because there’s too many open ends.”
Still, she said, “If this Senate doesn’t ratify it, we need a new Senate.”
Dec. 15, 1972
Oneonta Rotarians got a sneak preview yesterday of some major landscape changes that will occur in downtown Oneonta in the next few years if a Long Island-based firm carries through its present plans.
Joseph Dobson, one of the principals in Oneonta Investors Corp. of Plainview, outlined company plans for the multi-million-dollar development of most of the available property in the Urban Renewal project area.
The plans he discussed yesterday were virtually the same as ones he presented to the Common Council earlier this fall.
Dobson indicated a two-story office structure with about 20,000 square feet would be built on Block One, the new vacant parcel of land at the corner of Main, Chestnut and Grove Streets, beginning in March. He said the UR Agency would have working plans next month.
