Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 16, 1996
WALTON — John J. “Jack” Kelly, the village of Walton’s mayor for the past 3½ years, died Saturday at his home following an illness. He was 69.
A World War II veteran and former New York City police detective, Kelly moved to Walton in 1974 and worked locally as real estate broker, bartender and investigator. He served as a Walton town tax assessor before being elected mayor of the village in March 1993.
Colleagues and friends say Kelly, a native of Brooklyn, will be remembered as a conciliator who was committed to improving the quality of life in Walton, particularly for the community’s youth. He also led the village’s emergency response to Flood of ’96 and the subsequent recovery effort.
“He gave the community and the office everything he had,” Deputy Mayor Carl Vogel said Sunday. “He had a lot of stories and great sense of humor. He made everyone feel at ease. He was a very effective leader that way. I’m personally going to miss him very much.”
50 years ago
Dec. 16, 1971
COBLESKILL — Residents have put a $1 million dollar price tag on their estimate of damage from the worst fire to strike Cobleskill in a half century which Wednesday afternoon destroyed three buildings in the business district.
The sum, obviously was not official because firemen from Cobleskill and eight other departments only brought the mammoth blaze under control at 6 p.m. after battling all afternoon to stop flames from ravishing the entire business block between Grand and Division Streets.
As it was, fire destroyed or heavily damaged six businesses and three offices and, residents pointed out, the mercantile firms had their establishments crammed to the ceilings with goods for the Christmas time trade indicating abnormal loss levels.
The businesses were Olsen’s Department Store, one of Cobleskill’s largest business places; Colonial Stationery; the Empire Restaurant; Harmony Acres Florist; the Allstate Insurance office, and the Mattice Plumbing Shop.
