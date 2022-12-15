Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 16 1997
NORWICH — Pending approval by the Federal Communications Commission, the three radio stations in Norwich will be sold to Banjo Communications Group of Oneonta.
James V. Johnson, president of Banjo Communications, will assume ownership of WKXZ-94 FM, WBKT-95.3 FM and WCHN-AM 970 from Cooney Communications Corp. of Norwich. Current owner Matthew T. Cooney Jr. said the sale application went to the FCC on Friday and could be decided upon by February or March.
Cooney has owned 50,000-watt WKXZ, an adult-contemporary for many years. Earlier this year he began WBKT, a country music station also known as “The Big Kat,” which Cooney said has become especially popular in the Oneonta area.
That has translated to more Oneonta area advertisements sold for that station as well as Cooney’s other two stations, broadening the stations’ presence outside of the Norwich area.
Dec. 16, 1972
Robert W. Moyer, 39, will become the ninth president of Wilber National Bank on January 1.
He succeeds Felix L. Barnett, who announced his retirement as president at the December meeting of the Board of Directors on Friday.
In another major change, also announced yesterday, Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Molinari is retiring as Chairman of the Board of Directors and as a director of the 98-year-old banking institution.
Oneonta Attorney Sterling P. Harrington, who has been serving as vice chairman of the Board of Directors, was elected to succeed Justice Molinari in the top spot.
