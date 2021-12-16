Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 17, 1996
ONEONTA — City leaders want Greek-life students be good neighbors and are willing to talk with them about a new way to do it.
The Common Council’s Liaisons Committee is working with a fraternity on an agreement, or limited special use permit, that would allow the group to put Greek letters on their home and meet there as an organization. To qualify for the permit, the fraternity would have to meet fire safety guidelines and abandon having pledge classes appear in public dressed in gang-like similarity.
The city already has a formalized special use permit process that grants Greek-life students permission to live together as an organization. The application requires support from a school adviser. Earlier this month, aldermen renewed special use permits for four Hartwick College Greek houses and other applications are pending. The permit process requires a public hearing.
Fourth Ward Alderwoman Cynthia Lipari, chair of the Liaisons Committee, said that the development of a limited special use permit began after members of Iota Tau Kappa, 95 Maple St., approached the city about establishing themselves as a group and putting Greek letters on their house.
50 years ago
Dec. 17, 1971
The Bridge Street bridge is no more.
Yesterday, it was torn down as part of the contract for the construction of Interstate 88.
However, when the bridge came down, with it came the Oneonta Video television cable connecting Oneonta with Otego. Houses along the back road to Otego and the Village of Otego were without television from 3:30 yesterday afternoon.
Workers expected the cable would be repaired and television service resumed by early this morning.
When the cable came down, a pole on each side of the bridge, came too. In order to repair the trouble, a new cable had to be stretched across the Susquehanna River.
