Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 17 1997
ONEONTA — David W. Brenner was showered with applause and kudos for more than an hour Tuesday night during his last Common Council meeting as mayor.
The recreation building in Neahwa Park was named in his honor — the Brenner Recreation Center — and the Mill Race Road is now is David W. Brenner Road. Dignitaries from Congress, the state and county legislature, officials from the town of Oneonta, the League of Women Voters and other groups read citations and letters, including one from Gov. George Pataki.
The park-related dedications were inspired by Brenner’s commitment to making recreational grounds and facilities accessible and improving them, Fifth Ward Alderman Robert Bard said.
About 60 people attended the meeting, where kudos ranged from the polite, sophisticated words of Rep. Sherwood Boehlert, R-New Hartford, to Seventh Ward Alderman Sean Farrell’s bold remark to Brenner: “You da man.”
Aldermen proclaimed Thursday as David W. Brenner Day. That night between 7:30-9:30 p.m., a community tribute will be in the Hunt College Ballroom at the State University College at Oneonta.
City Hall staff, police, firefighters and leaders from community groups noted Brenner’s leadership, concern for residents, dedication to the job and to the community…and for his perfect attendance.
Asa C. Allison Jr., veteran Eighth Ward alderman who also has a perfect attendance record, presented the retiring mayor with a plaque to remind him that he was at all 288 Common Council meetings during his 12 years in office. And that was after attending 333 consecutive meetings when he served on the Otsego County Board of Representatives.
