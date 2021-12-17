Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 18, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has acknowledged what the Otsego County Conservation Association already knew — that its recent water quality projects at Shadow Brook are good for the environment.
“You have demonstrated that you care for our waters through activities to preserve and protect the water resources of New York state and to increase environmental awareness in your community,” the DEC told the OCCA in officially recognizing the water quality program.
The OCCA carried out three water quality projects in 1995-96 in the Shadow Brook watershed, a sub-watershed of Otsego Lake. The projects were done in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Each project involved barnyard water management and a set of practices designed to divert cattle and their manure runoff from streams. The techniques include fencing, shaping and grading of areas near the stream, paving heavy usage areas and installing gutters and abutment walls.
50 years ago
Dec. 18, 1971
Mayor James Lettis, unhappy with urban renewal progress in Oneonta, said Friday he expects accomplishments next year “or else.”
The mayor did not specifically define what he meant by “or else” but he clearly indicated that he would not hesitate to make staff changes in the Urban Renewal Agency unless progress takes place.
Lettis has already made one staff change since he took office two years ago. He appointed James Konstanty Jr. as Urban Renewal attorney to replace Philip Devine.
The urban renewal program has come under fire from several quarters in the city because no new developments have taken place since it was started. Plans have been made, property acquired, some demolished but the Urban Renewal Agency has yet to lure a developer to the project area. And many in the project area aren’t sure of what the future holds for them.
