25 years ago
Dec. 2, 1996
Bells rang, candles burned and people listened as the first names of AIDS victims from all over the country were read in Delhi’s Courthouse Square Sunday.
The Delaware County AIDS Task Force, which serves both Delaware and Otsego counties, sponsored the event in observation of World AIDS Day.
According to Jane Carr, secretary of the task force, 10 people in Delaware County died of AIDS-related illnesses in 1996, and the task force is working with 18 people who are HIV-positive in Delaware, 16 in Otsego and three in Schoharie.
The task force is made up of volunteers who provide a variety of services.
50 years ago
Dec. 2, 1971
A meals-on-wheels program will be launched in Oneonta early in January.
Planning was completed at a meeting this week in the Fox Memorial Hospital Library when representatives of four Oneonta churches met with members of the Fox Hospital Women’s Guild.
James Fox, director of the food service at Fox Hospital, told the group that many types of meals will be provided. In addition to regular diets, meals will also be provided for low salt, bland, diabetic and other diets.
The meals-on-wheels program is planned to help people who are physically unable to prepare their own meals.
