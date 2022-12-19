Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 20, 1997
ONEONTA – The Fox Hospital Board of Directors chose Albany Medical Center over Bassett Healthcare as a possible affiliation partner Friday.
A contract has not yet been written, but the Fox board said it would proceed with negotiating with AMC “for the purpose of forming an affiliation.”
The announcement pleased some people, left some concerned about effects on the local economy, and disappointed or confused others.
The board said the Oneonta hospital will continue to collaborate with Bassett, located in Cooperstown, on regional planning efforts, joint ventures and a regional managed care strategy. In January, a team of Fox board members, physicians and administrators will be created to iron out details with each facility.
Dec. 20, 1972
When the Apollo 17 astronauts blasted off from the moon, they left behind them a gravity sensor assembled by Louis Harvey, son of Mrs. Louis Harvey of Maryland RD 1.
Harvey is a technician for LaCoste and Romberg in Austin, Texas. When he visited his mother last summer he described his work on the device, which is apparently three inches long, two inches wide and two inches high.
The sensor has two purposes: to measure the difference in gravity on earth and that on the moon, and to measure the “tidal effect” of gravitational changes on the moon caused by the “pull” of the earth and sun.
Harvey explained that the biggest problem in building the device was that there was no chance to test the sensor under actual conditions.
The sensor will provide an ear on the moon for some time to come.
