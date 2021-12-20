Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 21, 1996
ONEONTA — Santa Claus is giving more than Tickle Me Elmo dolls and Nintendo 64’s. He’ll also be donating blood to the American Red Cross.
The jolly man in red is lending a hand, actually a pint, to the Red Cross to help replenish the blood supply that has reached critically low levels during the holiday season.
Jennifer Curtis, Otsego County Red Cross executive director, said the shortage is common this time of year, because many people are busy shopping and don’t take an hour off to donate.
The Red Cross is in critical need for O positive and O negative blood types, and an emergency need has been issued for A positive and A negative blood, Curtis said.
50 years ago
Dec. 21, 1971
Campus schools on 10 State University campuses — including Oneonta State’s Bugbee School — again this year are emerging as prime targets for deficit-plagued budget pruners in Albany.
Sources close to the State University Board of Trustees indicate gradual closing down of the schools is under consideration as a means of meeting Governor Rockefeller’s order to keep the State University budget at a minimum this year.
Operation of the campus schools at Oneonta, Albany, Brockport, Buffalo, Cortland, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oswego, Plattsburgh and Potsdam costs the state about $5 million annually.
The Governor pushed for closing earlier this year when he was searching for ways to trim the 1971-72 budget.
