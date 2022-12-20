Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 21, 1972
Oneonta should consider buying students and teachers thermal underwear and electric blankets for Christmas.
The Oneonta Board of Education last night began considering precautions against a possible shortage of heating gas from the New York State Electric and Gas Company.
Warned of a possible fuel crisis that could affect our area, the School Board authorized the treasurer and school superintendent to go out for bids on a combination heating unit which could be installed in the Oneonta High School. Presently, the Senior High School uses gas for heating.
The unit could use either oil or gas as fuel and could take advantage of an abundance and thus low cost of either. The estimated cost of the unit is $17,700.
Superintendent Frederick Bardsley, Board President Eloise Ellis, Business Manager Edward Onody and School Attorney John Dunn all met with a representative of the Electric and Gas Company to discuss the threatened gas shortage.
The conversion unit in the Senior High School is seen as one way to offset the problem.
The Oneonta School District is currently the only customer of the local New York State Electric and Gas that purchases on an “Interruptible” scale.
This is the cheapest way for the district to receive the gas, but the “interruptible” customers would be the first to have the gas shut off, should a shortage force such a move.
