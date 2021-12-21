Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Dec. 22, 1971
A temporary permit has been issued for completion of the long-delayed Wilber Park Apartments, Mayor James Lettis said last night.
The building permit, the mayor said, was issued on the condition that the new owners — the Hudson Valley District Council of Carpenters Pension Fund — pay about $70,000 in back taxes pending against the project.
Lettis also said legal closing of the apartment complex sale is expected to take place this week.
The carpenters organization submitted the only bid a month ago when the 16-building complex was sold at a foreclosure sale.
The union’s bid was $1,045,095.17. The union’s attorney, Julius P. Levine of New York, immediately put 10 per cent of the bid price in the hands of court-appointed referee Sterling P. Harrington. The remaining 90 per cent was due November 30, but by mutual agreement the closing date has been postponed.
Lettis also noted that the city isn’t likely to recoup any outlays it had to put into construction-related situations, such as the Wilber Park mud slide and Gardner Street reconstruction beyond what has already been paid.
The reason for this, Lettis said, is because the city’s liens were against Hartwick Associates, original developer, of the complex. When the apartments were sold at public auction, the new owner did not become liable for the previous owner’s debts beyond the back taxes.
Construction of the project was halted in May 1970 and has not resumed. Work is said to be approximately 80 per cent complete.
