Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 22, 1997
COOPERSTOWN – Stephen Malum is the newest member of the Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees. The board approved his appointment unanimously last Monday night.
Mahlum, 47, fills the seat vacated by Giles Russell, who resigned last month to become village administrator on a part-time basis.
Mayor Wendell Tripp contacted Mahlum shortly after Russell’s move became effective Nov. 18.
“I had talked with Giles and Wendell (before Russell’s resignation) and indicated that some time I’d be interested in serving on the board,” Mahlum said.
Dec. 22, 1972
Plans for a Zayre Department Store on the South Side of Oneonta have been dropped, according to Milton L. Levy, of the Company’s real estate division.
“Oneonta,” said Levy, “is not even being actively considered for a Zayre store in the future.”
Zayre was to be the major department store in a shopping center near the Interstate 88 Grand Street interchange.
The center was to be begun this spring by Frank Developers of New York City and the 140,000 square foot structure was to include a Grand Union Supermarket, and possibly a drug store, dry cleaner and restaurant.
The property for the proposed development is owned by the Rowley-Koenig Development Corporation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.