Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 23, 1996
BLOOMVILLE — Duane and Brenda Bower have five children, ages 8-17, and no job.
They are among more than 40 workers left unemployed when the Empire Beef veal plant in Bloomville closed 10 days ago.
“We’re managing,” 35-year-old Duane Bower, a butcher at the veal plant, said from his Bloomvile home.
The New York State Office of Employment and Training is setting up workshops on everything from resume writing to handling the stress of losing a job for the plant’s workers.
50 years ago
Dec. 23, 1971
A portion of East Street near the high school access road is in “deplorable shape,” Edward Griffin, alderman for that area, contends.
Griffin took the floor at Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting to call for temporary corrective measures.
The long-promised East Street reconstruction project was halted last month when bad weather set in. Half of the project remains to be done, and will be completed by Cortland contractor Adam Gallucci in the spring.
The unfinished portion is rough and marred by numerous potholes.
Complaints about that section have grown steadily since Mayor James Lettis ordered Woodside Avenue closed to through traffic two weeks ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.