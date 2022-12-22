Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 23, 1997
MARGARETVILLE — Middletown town offices will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today to allow town employees to pay their last respects to longtime code enforcement officer Walton Heley Jr.
Heley, 76, died Saturday, and his funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Margaretville.
Instrumental in helping to formulate the town’s first zoning and planning laws, Heley was the planning board’s first chairman and sat on that board for several years before his appointment as code enforcement officer.
“Like many of us, Walt thought it was best that we have some control over our own destiny, and it was better to have planning determined by local people than by the state or somebody else,” said Caroljean Finch, who succeeded Heley as planning board chair.
Dec. 23, 1972
There is still no definite site for the city public works garage — but one parcel no longer being considered is the Elmore Milling Company property.
City Engineer John Buck has notified the State Department of Transportation that due to a prior agreement, Oneonta is required to use all surplus from the Interstate 88 project for open space or park land.
“Prior to the construction of I-88,” wrote Buck to James E. Connors of the State Department of Transportation, “your office and the City of Oneonta were required to develop an environmental statement covering the impact of I-88 on Neahwa Park.”
“The New York State Department of Transportation and the City of Oneonta committed the incorporation of surplus properties remaining after the highway is completed to acquisition by the City of Oneonta for additional park land as an offset against the acreage taken from Neahwa Park as needed for I-88 and the Grand Street Interchange.”
