Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 24, 1996
ONEONTA — Although a one-room schoolhouse is seen as inadequate and outdated for today’s educational needs in the United States, that very same structure is considered a blessing for children in India.
Eleven students from State University colleges and even a student from San Francisco State University spent the fall semester on the State University College at Oneonta’s Semester in India Program.
The students took classes and completed community service projects, one of which was opening a new school.
“We accomplished things even I could not have imagined,” said Josie Basile, a senior psychology major at SUCO who completed the trip. “It was the opportunity of a lifetime.”
During the semester, students took courses in Hindi, Indian philosophy and religion, and interdisciplinary India; which included the study of history, politics, village life, women’s issues, art, music and dance. In addition, students completed a research paper on one aspect of India.
50 years ago
Dec. 24, 1971
The old post office building in downtown Oneonta may get a new lease on life — as a community center.
Mayor James F. Lettis disclosed yesterday he is seriously considering recommending use of the building as a multi-purpose center.
Necessary interior rehabilitation work could be financed from the $200,000 Ford estate bequest, Lettis feels.
Ever since city officials learned of the bequest, civic groups have repeatedly urged the money be used for a community center.
Lettis feels state and federal funds might also be available to help set up a comprehensive community center program.
