Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 24, 1997
HANCOCK — The Delaware River’s scenic beauty, its historic significance, and the fact that it represents “one of the world’s top water quality success stories” have prompted its nomination as an American Heritage River.
The Delaware River Basin Commission and the Delaware River Greenway Partnership submitted the nomination earlier this month to the federal Council on Environmental Quality, hoping that President Bill Clinton will include the Delaware among the first 10 Heritage Rivers early in 1998.
The president launched the initiative in his State of the Union message last Feb. 4, pledging more federal support for locally driven economic revitalization, environmental protection and cultural preservation efforts along designated American Heritage Rivers.
But while organizers of the new program claim it will help communities improve life along their rivers, and will streamline existing bureaucracies, some riverside town officials are not so sure.
“Is this (designation) a warm fuzzy, or a means toward eventually controlling the countryside?” asks Hancock Supervisor Gerald Mackin. “I don’t trust the kinds of things that come out of Washington to not have some deeper meaning.”
Hancock’s town board adopted a resolution opposing the designation of the Delaware, the Beaverkill or any other river, stream or watershed in the town as an American Heritage River.
