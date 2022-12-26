Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 27, 1997
DELHI — The spirit of giving is alive and well in Delaware County, where residents of several communities pulled together to bring holiday smiles to their neighbors.
In Middletown, an estimated 150 to 200 people donated time, money, gifts, food, cars and labor to make the holidays happier for 141 families through the Community Christmas Project.
A total of 215 children got presents and gift certificates; 28 recently bereaved people received poinsettias; and 85 elderly folks who live alone were given hand made cards and gift certificates to the Cheese Barrel.
Margaretville students contributed 950 canned items, which were packed in food boxes and delivered by dozens of community members to needy area families. Fairview Public Library collected 65 books for children and families.
Dec. 27, 1972
Few people ever meet the President of the United States and fewer still meet a president they could think of as their next-door neighbor.
However, in 1948, Dr. Alexander F. Carson and Frank M. Reardon, two of Oneonta’s most prominent Democrats, met former President Harry S. Truman as he was whistle-stop campaigning across the nation. Both men were immediately impressed by the “down to earth” nature of the 33rd president, who died Tuesday.
According to Dr. Carson, at that time Mayor of Oneonta, he and Reardon met a special presidential train, the “Ferdinand Magellan,” near Albany.
After getting settled in one of the riding cars, said Dr. Carson, one of the aides asked if we would like to meet the President.
“We were taken into the President’s special car,” explained Dr. Carson,” and introduced to Truman.
“He was just as easy to talk to as a next door neighbor,” the Oneonta physician remembers.
