Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 28, 1996
PHARSALIA — After eight years without a structure fire in the town of Pharsalia, firefighters have fought three in the past five days.
The most recent fire was called in at 5:24 Friday morning: The Pharsalia Town Hall was on fire, Pharsalia Fire Chief Ken Granger said.
“When we got there, the end of the building where the furnace is was fully involved with flames reaching to the ceiling and there was heavy damage to the structure itself,’ Granger said. “The town documents were in another room and weren’t damaged by the fire of firefighting efforts.”
Granger said it appears the fire was started by a furnace malfunction. The furnace was in the basement surrounded by a fire wall, but the ceiling above it wasn’t fireproof, he said. The fire burned through the ceiling and several walls needed to be gutted.
50 years ago
Dec. 28, 1971
The Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency last night granted “preferred developer” status to the Feinberg Group for development of Block One.
The group is primarily Binghamton oriented and is represented locally by Oneonta attorney William Atchinson Jr.
Disclosure of the preferred developer status came after a special Agency meeting from which the news media and public were barred.
David Cooper, executive director of the urban renewal, said the potential developer will be required to submit a progress report by February 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.