Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 28, 1972
Three area merchants are scheduled to appear in Town of Oneonta Justice Court next Wednesday night.
Attorney Joseph Pondolfino Jr. appeared before Town Justice Harold Hilts yesterday with signed complaints charging violations of the state’s “blue laws” last Sunday.
Pondolfino said last night he has already served appearance tickets on Gary Caldwell, manager of Jamesway Department Store, and Leonard Greiner, manager of Carl’s Drugs.
Also slated to receive an appearance ticket for Wednesday’s court session is Patrick Lyons, manager of Fay’s Drugs. Lyons is out of town until Friday, Pondolfino said.
Pondolfino was retained by the Retail Merchants Division of the Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce to oversee the legal aspects on a crackdown on alleged blue law violations.
The summonses mark the first time since 1970 that anyone locally has been charged with a violation of the blue laws.
At that time, the charge was a misdemeanor. The charges were dropped before any cases came into court, reportedly when an agreement was reached among merchants to remain closed on Sundays.
Since then the law has been changed so that it is no longer a misdemeanor. It is a “violation,” and therefore not a criminal offense.
