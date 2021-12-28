Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Dec. 29, 1971
WALTON — The thunderous blast that signaled the start of the fire that leveled the Walton Agway truck garage and office Tuesday night, sending one Agway employee to the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital with severe burns, wrote three stories to be recorded in Walton history.
The first was the story of the heroism displayed by Agway employee Peter Svegel who risked his life to drag his badly burned and hurt companion Everett Card, out the back door of the blazing garage. Svegel rolled Card in the mud, insensitive to the pain in his own hands; pulled Card the 30 feet to Third Brook to finally put out the fire and, before submitting to treatment, drove Card to Delaware Valley Hospital.
The second was the professional performance of the 75 Walton volunteer firemen who, working under the eye of their Chief, Laverne Schreher, stopped the furious gasoline and oil fed fire despite the imminent danger that as many as 45,000 gallons of gasoline, fuel oil and kerosene might explode at any second.
The third story was what didn’t quite happen when firemen halted the flames from spreading to the four petroleum storage tanks, the big Agway feed mill not 50 feet away, and, for that matter, two lumber yards and a woodworking shop that are part of the same Walton industrial complex.
Such a simple matter as a dropped trouble light touched off the fire, firemen said, explaining that Card and Svegel were installing a fuel line on an Agway tanker in the 3-bay garage when the light fell and bulb “blew.”
Exposure of the light filament was enough to touch off the explosive air-petroleum fumes mixture next to the floor in the metal building in a blast that onlookers across the street at the A&P Store likened to an “atom bomb” which rattled the windows.
That was at 5:40 p.m. and was the signal for someone to pull a fire alarm box, turning out Chief Schreher and his men who arrived to find the entire garage involved along with the attached office which, residents say, was gutted once before in a fire several years ago.
