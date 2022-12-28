Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 29, 1997
ONEONTA — In the nick of time, extra work by volunteers allowed Linda Randall’s family to move into its new home built by Habitat for Humanity before Christmas.
The four-bedroom house at 7 Gilbert St. in Oneonta was finished Dec. 20, Randall said Sunday.
“It feels great,” she said, noting that she and her children are still moving from an apartment on Lewis Street. “It will feel fabulous when we’re totally in.”
Habitat for Humanity is a national organization that builds homes with volunteer labor and sells them to low-income families. The families must pass financial screening to assure mortgage payments will be made.
Dec. 29, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — The Otsego Board of Representatives is very carefully avoiding making any commitment to participate in a plan to save Goodyear Lake and the dam near Colliersville.
At a special meeting of the Committee of the Whole Wednesday, although no official vote was taken (ayes and noes cannot be taken under committee rules) county solons were in agreement that the new County Attorney, Alexander Foster, should familiarize himself with the matter in order to be able to properly advise the board.
In question is a Letter of Intent, which would put in motion an additional study by the Soil Conservation Service. This letter of intent would go to the Resource Conservation and Development Council, an 8-county organization, which, in cooperation with the U.S. Soil Conservation Service (SCS), would develop a public recreation area along the shores of Goodyear Lake.
The Proposal was written by RC & D but it actually must come from the Otsego County Board of Representatives and be addressed to the Soil Conservation Service.
