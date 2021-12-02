Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Dec. 3, 1971
“I want to lift the laughter curtain. That’s my purpose.”
Nuclear physicist Stanton T. Friedman claimed more people have seen unidentified flying objects (UFOs) than have reported them.
He proved his point with his Hartwick College audience.
Friedman claimed people are afraid to step forward when they see a UFO because of the “laughter curtain.”
“People don’t want to be ridiculed,” he said.
He added, “The general attitude seems to be that you must be some kind of kook if you think you’ve seen a UFO. Probably because they don’t want others saying they’re some kind of nut.”
Commented
