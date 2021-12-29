Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 30, 1996
WALTON — One of Walton’s largest private employers shut down nearly its entire operation last week, laying off about 35 workers in the area’s third plant stoppage this month.
But an owner of Industrial Metal Fabrications of Delaware County Inc. said the company remains committed to keeping its Walton plant open and expects the layoffs to be only temporary.
“It’s not closing,” IMF co-owner Cindy Brodeur said Sunday.
Brodeur said a seasonal lack of orders caused the current slowdown at IMF, which has maintained a metal shop in Walton for about seven years. The company manufactures metal enclosures, hot tubs, stainless steel gas grills, and salt and sand spreaders.
50 years ago
Dec. 30, 1971
Woodside Avenue is really two dead end streets laid end to end — at least that’s the way the State Office of Local Government views it.
The situation developed when a gate was erected about mid-way on the street, which traverses from East St. to Bugbee Rd.
Jacob Spatz, senior attorney in the office of Local Government’s Division of Legal Studies and Development, offered the unusual description of the controversial street in an answer to an inquiry from an Oneonta area resident.
John E. Kinsey Sr., of South Side said he felt city officials had acted “in an unfair and improper manner.” He asked the Office of Local Government to investigate the legality of the situation.
Attorney Spatz noted that “the power of any city to regulate traffic is very broad…He said it appears the city of Oneonta acted within its powers.”
