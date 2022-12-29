Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 30, 1997
WALTON — A Walton company will get a tax break over the next 15 years as a result of action taken by the Delaware County Industrial Development Agency Monday.
The IDA board voted to take title to Northeast Fabricators and lease it back to the company, which will make payments in lieu of taxes on 25 percent of its $261,000 assessment for the first five years, 50 percent for years six through 10 and 75 percent for the duration of the 15-year PILOT program.
The move is expected to save the company more than $8,000 per year for the first five years, according to Jody Zakrevsky, director of the tax-exempt IDA.
“This is the first really significant help we’ve gotten,” said William Brodeur, chief operating officer of the metal fabricating company that employs 48 people. “Things are looking pretty bright” for the firm, he said, estimating that five to 10 more people will be hired in the coming year.
Dec. 30, 1972
The Howard Johnson Motor Inn and Mobil Service Station planned for the South Side of Oneonta are a step closer to reality.
Land negotiations between the two companies and the Rowley-Koenig Development Corporation were completed Friday, clearing the way for construction later in 1973.
Work on the gas station is expected to begin in the spring and construction of the motor inn is slated for the fall.
The Mobil station will be built on a one-half acre plot on Route 23 near the Grand Street interchange of Interstate 88.
