Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 31, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — The public has another chance to scrutinize a proposed Otsego County law that would regulate stores using electronic price scanners at their checkout counters.
Following a discussion that sometimes felt like a herky-jerky roller coaster ride with an unclear destination, county representative agreed Monday night to make enough changes to their proposed law to warrant holding another public hearing at the county offices in Cooperstown.
The new hearing, at which anyone interested may be heard, has been set for Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
The proposed Shelf Marking and Scanner Accuracy Law would force retail stores with computer-assisted checkout counters to be 98 percent accurate in prices charged to customers or face hefty fines.
The law was proposed by the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, which says scanner accuracy is more practical than an item pricing law requiring stores to mark each product with a price tag.
50 years ago
Dec. 31, 1971
Mayor James Lettis substituted for a Congressman yesterday, a role he probably has no desire to take on permanently.
When slippery roads and storm weather forced Rep. Hamilton Fish Jr. to cancel his scheduled talk to the Rotary Club, Lettis was asked to fill in — on 30 minutes notice.
He took the opportunity to review the first half of his four-year term. He reaches the mid-way point today.
Lettis gave his administration generally good grades, but admitted some mistakes have been made and problems continue to exist.
The tone of his administration, the mayor said, is “to do more for the little fellow who always pays his taxes and never asks for very much in return.”
