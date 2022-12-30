Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 31, 1997
The echoes of Christmas carolers singing “let it snow, let it snow, let it snow” had barely died down before the skies decided to let it snow in a big way.
By the time most of us woke up Tuesday morning, the area had more than10 inches of snow. Schools didn’t have to be canceled thanks to the holiday break, but just about everything else ground to a halt.
The Nor-easter knocked down wires, caused several accidents and brought the seasons snowfall total well above average. Harold H. Hollis, a National Weather Service observer in Cooperstown, said the 42 inches of snow he recorded in November and December is more than half the average snowfall for an entire winter.
“And the season has just started,” said Hollis, who noted that the area normally has only 20.2 inches of snowfall by this time in December.
Hollis said he recorded 10.3 inches of snow by 7 a.m. Tuesday, a total that was followed by another 3.5 inches or so by 1 p.m. More snow was expected throughout Tuesday, likely adding another couple of inches by this morning.
Hollis said the snowstorm, which began Monday night, is easily the biggest of the season so far, eclipsing a 7-inch accumulation earlier this month.
While other areas of New York were hit harder — Syracuse had 23 inches of snow and Elmira more than 18 by Tuesday morning — the weather was bad enough locally to cause havoc for drivers and utility companies.
The snow and resulting falling tree limbs and wires cut power to 5,000 customers of New York State Electric & Gas Corp., according to Kathy King, customer service manager for the Oneonta division. She said power was out for anywhere from 15 seconds to seven hours in Deposit, with all customers back on line by 7 a.m. Tuesday.
