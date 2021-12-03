Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 4, 1996
ONEONTA — If it gets approval from the city of Oneonta Zoning Board of Appeals in January, a new sign will greet visitors from atop Oneonta Karate studio at 82 Main St.
The new sign, designed by Mark Drnek, Downtown Improvement Taskforce coordinator, will stand 10 feet high by 20 feet long.
The top half will welcome visitors to “historic downtown Oneonta” in black letters on a light teal blue background and promote the three-tier parking garage in white letters on a burgundy background.
A black-and-white replica of the city’s old-style street lights will also be on the top half, against a dark teal background.
The sign is aluminum with vinyl lettering, according to Charles Hobbib, owner of Oneonta Karate.
The sign currently in place advertises Arthur’s Restaurant, which is no longer in business.
50 years ago
Dec. 4, 1971
State taxpayers pay more than $300,000 annually in tax dollars so that students living on State University campuses can have telephones in their dormitory rooms.
The state pays a large portion of the basic yearly (or monthly) charge for each dormitory room phone, The Star has learned.
The state subsidy, which comes out of each college’s operating budget, amounts to an average of $20 per phone per year.
The average basic yearly charge is $50 per phone per year.
Students pay $30 of this on a pro-rated basis, generally through their room rents.
The state underwrites the remaining $20 per month per phone, public relations officials of the State University central administration have confirmed.
