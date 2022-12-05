Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 6 1997
ONEONTA — Oneonta Community Christian School has found a permanent home through the purchase of 158 River St. in Oneonta.
The school recently bought the building from the Oneonta River Corp. In the past, TLC Day Care and the ARC occupied the 10,000 square-foot building.
The school community is thrilled to have a permanent location and to be investing in the future with a real estate purchase instead of paying rent, said Vicky Hultman, an Oneonta parent whose daughter is a senior. The school enrolls about 90 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, she said.
Hultman said the Christian school has a family-like atmosphere and provides good education. “We love it,” she said.
The school has held classes in the building on the 1.7-acre lot since August 1996, and Better Beginnings Day Care also occupies the building and will continue as a tenant.
Dec. 6, 1972
While two young women held up a large banner “Don’t buy Injustice — Don’t buy Farah Slacks,” representatives from a group billing themselves as Youth Against War and Fascism urged the Common Council to support the boycott.
After listening to several speakers, the Council decided to table the request until its December 19 meeting.
Ali Shabazz of 30½ Academy St., and others, claimed Farah which has plants in Texas and New Mexico, is exploiting Chicano workers, most of them women, and not permitting them to organize a union.
The strike by about 3,000 workers, which has attracted national attention, has been underway since spring.
Locally, strike supporters have, on a number of occasions, picketed Henderson’s clothing store on Main Street, the only place stocking Farah slacks locally.
