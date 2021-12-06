Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 7, 1996
ONEONTA — One Oneonta mom drove 200 miles in search of Nintendo 64, before finally finding it in a flier for the local Kmart and staking out the store the morning it went on sale.
She was one of the lucky ones. Many other parents — and Santa Claus — are searching in vain for the newest Nintendo video game, Tickle Me Elmo, Barbie on computer and Gooey Louie to give children this Christmas.
Local demand mirrors a national popularity for — and shortfall in — stuffed, talking (or giggling) toys, computerized and video activities and gross stuff.
Tickle Me Elmo is unavailable and Barbie on CD-ROM and the Nintendo game are in limited supply, local department store officials said this week.
50 years ago
Dec. 7, 1971
The first meeting of the mayor’s College Advisory Council last night was a good chance for SUCO and Hartwick students to voice complaints and ask questions, and a good chance for the mayor and members of the Common Council to acquaint the students with town facilities and services.
Gary Kron, a SUCO representative, asked if there were any quality control for student off-campus housing. This question has come up ever since the advisory council’s beginnings.
Mayor James Lettis told Kron that the city could intervene only if a health problem was involved.
Alderman A.L. Parisian, first ward, told the students that City Judge Albert A. Baldo has suggested students try to get a contract in writing with the expectations of the tenant and the landlord.
