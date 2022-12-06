Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 7, 1972
“Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head” may have been a humorous song, but it isn’t so funny to those who work in the Oneonta Pharmacy at 200 Main St.
Customers walking in the store yesterday may have noticed the half dozen containers placed in the store to catch drops from the ceiling. In fact, a few may have stumbled over the bucket in the middle of one aisle.
Workers continually mopped up the floor to keep it from becoming too slippery to allow customers to walk on.
The seven businesses renting space in that building at the corner of Main and Broad Streets have sent a letter to their landlord, Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency, telling them if the roof is not repaired, the tenants will have the work done and deduct the cost from their monthly rent.
The Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency has been reluctant to take on the expense of the repairs because the building is slated for demolition this time next year.
The letter, mailed to the Urban Renewal Agency, Mayor James Lettis, the Common Council, and the Code Enforcement Agency, reads:
“The condition of the roof of the building in which the following tenants occupy has reached an intolerable state. This problem has been with us for almost two years, and has been getting increasingly worse.
“We request that the roof be repaired by the agency immediately; if not, we as tenants will have the roof repaired and deduct the cost of such repairs from our monthly rent.”
The letter is signed by representatives of the Oneonta Pharmacy, Jet Subs, Graduate Boutique, Copper Fox Grill, Simplified Tax Service, Greyhound Bus Lines, and Ace Taxi.
