Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Dec. 9, 1971
WORCESTER — In tune with the environmentalists and the ecology theme of the times, Town of Worcester officials assembled Tuesday to dedicate the town’s new sanitary landfill on White House Crossing Road south and west of the Village of Worcester.
The landfill, actually opened to customers on Saturday, December 4, was dedicated by officials during a period from 2 to 3:30 p.m. as the dense fog which blanketed the valley began to lift and a soft warm rain was falling.
On hand for the ceremony were Town of Worcester Supervisor James E. Connor; District Engineer S. Lawrence Baldwin of the New York State Health Department office at Oneonta, and Norman Gallman of the New York State Conservation Department.
The rest of the Town Board was on hand as were Town Highway Superintendent Ernest Smith and the operator of the new landfill, Christopher Terrell.
The 5-acre landfill plot was leased October 1 from Anthony and Angela Gregich to be operated as a landfill in accordance with the regulations of the state Health Department and with regular inspections from state officials.
Rules regulating the operation, both at the White House Crossing Road site and for the junk dumping site on Hollenbeck Road, have been drawn and include the stipulation that there is to be no dumping of garbage or junk at any other place within the township.
At Hollenbeck Road residents will find a place to of such bulky junk articles as junk refrigerators and stoves, tanks, building materials and similar items.
Both sites are to be open to all residents of the town who have been issued permits by the Town Board. Both sites are to be under the jurisdiction of the town’s Highway Department.
