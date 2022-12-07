Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 8 1997
ONEONTA — It was just after 1 a.m.; weekday witching hour for drinking in Oneonta.
Allie Okula had been visiting the downtown bars most of the night, but wasn’t done having fun. Her next stop would be a private party, where she figured she’d hang out until about 3 a.m.
That, the State University College at Oneonta student said, is the effect of the year-old law that moved the weekday closing hour for Otsego County bars from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m., and weekend hours from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. Late-night drinking moves from bars overseen by sober bartenders and bouncers to private gatherings run only be intoxicated college students.
“It’s a big difference,” Okula, a junior from Manorville, said while standing outside The Alley bar on Water Street early Friday morning. “Now we go to after hour parties and it’s chaotic. Nobody’s there to watch out.”
Dec. 8, 1972
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — One more game like the last four and the team that no one has ever heard of will be the national college division soccer champs.
“We are really up for Saturday’s game,” said Dave North, one of the heroes of Oneonta State’s 6-0 Thursday thumping of Chico State of California.
“Southern Illinois is the recognized favorite,” North said, “and we are really up to win.”
The Red Dragons defeated Chico State, while host SIU defeated the University of Baltimore handily in the other semi-final game yesterday, 4-1, with an exhibition of near perfect execution against the bigger but much slower BU team.
