Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 9, 1996
Several of state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Michael Zagata’s top aides were fired or demoted Friday, signaling the growing rift between Gov. George Pataki and Zagata may be about to cost the Davenport native his job in the administration.
“At this point, I’m still the commissioner,” Zagata said Sunday night from his home in Kinderhook.
“I just think there’s some adjustments taking place,” he added. “I go to the office and I just try to do the best job I can. If the governor wants to make a change, that’s perfectly understandable.”
Published reports over the weekend in Albany stated that about 10 DEC officials with close ties to Zagata were sacked or lost rank in the department Friday at the urging of the governor’s office.
50 years ago
Dec. 9, 1971
Parents are up in arms about some children’s toys, particularly toys that are a part of the “monster scene.”
Not found in any stores locally, the toys are designed to appeal to children between the ages of eight and fifteen and features such items as a hanging cage with spikes, a pendulum with a swinging blade, and arm and leg clamps for victims.
The “monster scene” toys have made their appearance in many stores in the larger cities. However, a check locally revealed few sales clerks in a large portion of the city’s toy departments even knew what a “Vampirella” was.
When found in stores, the kits cost between one and two dollars and certain figures in the form of Dr. Deadly, Frankenstein, Vampirella and girl victims, plus laboratory equipment.
