Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 9 1997
ONEONTA — During her undergraduate studies at Hartwick College, Jennifer Uzzilla felt like she was spending time in the wrong classroom.
She was studying to become a teacher, and instead of being taught how to teach she wanted to find out first-hand how to lead a classroom. She finally got there as a student teacher in the fall semester of her senior year.
“I was looking forward to it the whole time I was in college,” said Uzzilla, now in her fourth year as a math teacher at Oneonta High School. “I wish we could have gotten in earlier.”
Under a proposal by the state Board of Regents, students like Uzzilla would get earlier and more practical experience in the profession. That’s one of the recommendations the board has to strengthen the teaching of teachers in New York state.
Dec. 9, 1972
The law, politics and courts were laid on the line to eighth graders at the Oneonta Junior High School this week by Attorney Joseph Pondolfino, Jr.
As part of their health class, the students were told what can happen if they are arrested and how it might affect the rest of their lives.
Pondolfino used the full range of youthful antics and explained how they can and often do come into conflict with the law.
Drinking, smoking, and theft of service were among the topics covered by Pondolfino.
“It is the nickel and dime things,” said Pondolfino, that get kids into trouble.
