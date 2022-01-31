25 years ago
Feb. 1, 1997
ONEONTA — In spite of the support of some landowners, there is growing opposition to a seven-mile power line proposed by the Otsego County Electric Cooperative Inc. in the towns of Oneonta and Laurens.
Luann Thomas views the proposal as one more slap in the face for the town she has called home for 23 years.
“The once beautiful Oneonta has a tainted Southside, barren East End, and struggling West End, as far as landscapes are concerned,” she said from her home on the West Street Extension. “With Upper East and West streets remaining the picturesque and rural vistas, it is a travesty to have our land raped by the prospect of a substation, 65-foot poles and 75-foot swaths of destruction.”
Thomas and her husband, John, own six-and-a-half acres. The line would not be on their land, but would border it. After her family bought an adjacent14-acre parcel, she came across survey tapes placed by the cooperative while showing someone the property lines.
50 years ago
Feb. 1, 1972
ALBANY — Assemblyman Edwyn E. Mason, R-Hobart, ended months of speculation about his political future Monday by announcing he will seek election to the State Senate.
The 55-year-old veteran of the state’s tax wars said he would run in November in the new 48th Senatorial District, which includes Sullivan, Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie counties and large portions of Ulster and Herkimer counties.
Mason, a Conservative Republican who has represented the Catskill region in the Assembly for two decades, was the target of two severe political blows from his party within the past month.
First, his Assembly district was carved up under state reapportionment, removing much of his political power base and making it more difficult for him to be re-elected.
Second, he was stripped of the Chairmanship of the Assembly Agricultural Committee, which he had held for three years. This cost him legislative influence and $5,000 a year in expenses.
