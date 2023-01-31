Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 1, 1973
The difference between firefighting of the 1930s and in the 1970s is like “night and day” according to Fire Chief Kenneth Hooks, who begins his retirement today.
Reminiscing over his 42 years in the Oneonta Fire Department, Hooks noted that everything has changed since he joined the force — equipment, clothing, the number of men on the force, and even the types and numbers of fires.
While in the early years of his career, firemen responded to about 250 fires a year, now firemen answer about 100 to 125 calls annually. And that number includes calls made to the Town Fire Protection District, which came into being in 1954.
Chief Hooks joined the department as a call fireman in June, 1930. He became a member of the paid department on Jan. 15, 1939. Soon after, he was named the mechanic of the department, a position that no longer exists.
In 1956, he was named the assistant fire chief under the late Joseph M. Scanlon, and became chief upon Scanlon’s retirement in 1960.
Hooks joined the force in a rather curious and spur-of-the-moment manner. He had a friend in the department, Ford Quackenbush, (now retired and living in Florida) but Hooks himself had never considered a career as a fireman.
One day while shopping, Scanlon asked him to sign to be a call fireman.
Scanlon had all the papers already filled out, and all Hooks had to do was sign his name. Three co-signers were necessary so the pair walked a short distance to a funeral home, where the funeral director and an unknown friend signed. Then the two walked to a hardware store where the third signee was located.
Hooks was in, and on his way to a half-century career.
