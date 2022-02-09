Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 10, 1997
ARKVILLE — The Catskill Watershed Corp. board of directors got down to business Thursday, and it quickly became apparent that the nuts and bolts of getting a not-for-profit corporation on its feet can be a tricky undertaking.
Case in point:
President Alan Rosa, besieged with calls and letters from people wanting information on watershed jobs, and yet-to-be enacted programs like septic system replacements and economic development projects, asked the board to authorize him to send a form letter to inquirers telling them to stay tuned for details on such matters.
Good idea, the board said. But where will you get the money for stationery, postage and phone bills?
Treasurer Georgianna Lepke of Neversink said she’s already asked the Watershed Agricultural Council if it has any non-municipal funds to loan the fledgling corporation until April, when New York City releases operational money (It’s pledged $3.5 million).
WAC told her it’d be happy to consider a request for a loan. The CWC board said go for it.
50 years ago
Feb. 10, 1972
The opening salvos of a court case that could have far-reaching ramifications in the whole area of state versus private property rights were fired yesterday during a special State Supreme Court term in Oneonta.
Prospect Enterprises Inc. of Stamford, has instituted a suit against the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, charging that the state agency has overstepped its regulatory powers.
The controversy centers around a small stream — the Bear Kill — that runs through Prospect Enterprises farmland in the town of Gilboa and Stamford in Schoharie and Delaware counties.
State officials, Prospect executive contend, ordered the company to halt clearing operations and other farm work near the stream. The state officials allegedly claimed the stream and adjoin area is now a wildlife refuge, classified as a trout stream and said permits were required to work near its banks.
