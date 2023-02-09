Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 10, 1998
ONEONTA — The State University College at Oneonta has set a high tech expectation that students will use computers during college and a commitment to provide all students with access to computer resources.
SUCO has adopted its plan for “Universal Computer Access for Student,” called UnCAS, to take effect with the incoming freshman class in 1999, according to college President Alan B. Donovan. The plan will be phased in and fully implemented with the class starting at SUCO in 2002.
“It really is formalization of a policy,” said chemistry Professor John Kotz, chairman of the UnCAS steering committee. The group, comprised of 20 faculty and administrators, started work about a year ago, he said.
At SUCO, new students will be told that a computer is necessary for college studies, in much the way that textbooks are required. The cost of computers has been decreasing, Kotz said, and he estimated that a computer would cost about as much as textbooks purchased over a college career.
50 years ago
Feb. 10, 1973
The good and bad features of the State University College at Oneonta were highlighted in a report recently released by the Middle States Association.
The college evaluation, which has been in the works for almost a year and a half, contained few surprises for the college’s administrators and many of the deficiencies noted in the document have been under consideration for some time at SUCO.
Middle State’s report states “the basic purpose of the evaluation process is the strengthening of the specific institution as well as the improvement of higher education in general.”
SUCO President Clifford Craven stressed the Middle States report is intended for the internal improvement of the college and cautioned about looking at only certain sections of the document.
Commented
