Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 11, 1997
DELHI — More than 30 faculty members and professional staffers at State University College of Technology at Delhi picketed Monday to protest stalled contract talks between the state and the union that represents them.
Their colleagues on 28 other SUNY campuses are expected to do the same throughout the week. State University College at Oneonta faculty members will picket Friday.
Dennis Selzner, a labor relations specialist with United University Professions, said negotiations have been stalled for the past year because the state is demanding the right to obtain teaching and other services from outside sources as well as internal college corporations and foundations.
“They could go on line electronically for a course from California, or bring in Berlitz (a commercial language instruction provider) to teach French, said Selzner.
50 years ago
Feb. 11, 1972
A senior citizens center in Oneonta, open eight hours a day, five days a week, is only days away from starting.
Two items are lacking — a telephone and furniture.
The New York Telephone Co. has promised to install a telephone next week.
“We don’t want to open the center without a telephone,” Alva C. Welch, director of Opportunities for Otsego, Inc., explained Thursday.
The center will be in the First United Methodist Church. It will be sponsored by Opportunities for Otsego Inc. under the Education and Recreation Program for the Aging, and funded through the State Department of Education Bureau of Continuing Education.
