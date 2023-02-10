Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 11, 1998
ONEONTA — Skateboarders, police and aldermen were bridge-building Tuesday as they talked about enforcing laws and fulfilling dreams of a community center.
At a Public Safety Committee meeting in City Hall, a dozen members of the Oneonta Community Alliance for Youth presented requests ranging from a legal, public site to skateboard by springtime to the study of programs and facilities for residents of all ages and interests.
“There are some pretty good suggestions here,” said Paul Patterson, Third Ward Alderman and committee chairman. The requests will be reviewed by his and other Common Council committees, a process that he said will take time. Patterson said he also wants to consult with Mayor Kim Muller on the requests.
OCAY members showed a videotape of officials and police from several communities across the nation speaking about the benefits of having a skateboard facility and the lack of lawsuits over injuries.
Patterson said the city of Oneonta, which is a steward of taxpayer dollars, must look into the impact of allowing skateboarding.
“I still find it hard to believe that there are not a lot of liability issues,” Patterson said.
Teen-agers have been ticketed for breaking the local law that prohibits skateboarding, and Tuesday’s meeting also addressed a sometimes-troubled relationship between some youth and police.
“There are certainly kids who don’t like to do the status quo type of activities,” said Tim Wilcox, a teen-aged skateboarder. “We don’t want to break the law to do our sport of choice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.