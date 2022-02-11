25 years ago
Feb. 12, 1997
NEW BERLIN — Patricia Perry, the New Berlin town supervisor, announced at Monday night’s board meeting that she would resign because of a lack of support from the town board.
“I’ve had lack of support from the board and other town members, and my family urged me to resign,” Perry said. “Some of the things the board did while I was on vacation may have been legal, but I’m not sure and I don’t like it.”
Perry said her resignation would become effective at midnight on March 11. She said a special board meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 regarding her resignation.
Bob Gardner, a town board member, said the board members were surprised by Perry’s resignation. He said when the board convened its executive session everybody seemed in a good mood and getting along.
50 years ago
Feb. 12, 1972
Area residents face the prospect of losing four of the five driver testing stations presently in operation in the four-county area if a proposed plan of the Department of Motor Vehicles is instituted.
Gone would be the centers at Cooperstown, Delhi, Norwich and Sidney, replaced by one larger testing facility in Oneonta.
The move is part of a plan by the State to consolidate the many outlying driver testing centers into large city centers, and is prompted by the current financial problems in Albany.
The plan, called by Otsego County Clerk Robert M. Atwell, “very much up in the air,” would cut back considerably the 120 testing centers in operation throughout the state.
