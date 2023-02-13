Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 14, 1998
ONEONTA — Imagine the corner of Maple Street without the large, Victorian-style apartment building at No. 5.
That’s what the Main Street Baptist Church wants to do, and that’s what the Oneonta Planning Commission is considering.
Razing that building won’t create a significant hole in the Walnut Street Historic District, according to Scott Barton, an architect who studied the impact of the possible demolition.
City planning commissioners will consider comments from the public during a hearing at City Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The report, the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, will be the focus of the hearing.
Feb. 14, 1973
Valentine’s Day has religious overtones but in either instance “love” is associated with this February holiday.
In Sidney a family will feel a little of this love when the Atkins deliver a food basket full of gifts given by friends who have helped with this special project.
Otis and Eunice Atkins and their three children, Penny, 17; Deedee, 15 and Van, 9 are members of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Sidney. Deedee will receive the first communion in March.
As part of the preparation for being commissioned into the church, Deedee selected a project that involves her family as a unit. They decided to help a needy family by preparing and delivering a food basket to them.
“We chose to do it Valentine’s Day since we feel this day signifies the love that should be in all our hearts,” said Mrs. Atkins.
