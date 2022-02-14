Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 15, 1997
LAURENS — There were times when tempers flared as about 100 people filled the Laurens Central School cafeteria Friday night to hear specifics on Otsego Electric Cooperative’s proposed transmission line and substation in the towns of Oneonta and Laurens.
Some residents still left with questions, however, after a half-hour presentation and a question and answer session that lasted more than an hour and a half.
Stanley Fox of Oneonta was still perplexed as the hearing broke up.
“I didn’t get a satisfactory answer for my question. They didn’t answer why they can’t get electricity from the existing NYSEG substation,” he said.
50 years ago
Feb. 15, 1972
Former Mayor Albert S. (Sam) Nader, a member of Oneonta’s Urban Renewal Agency, hinted last night he might file a countersuit in connection with a $50 million lawsuit the Agency faces.
Nader asked UR attorney James Konstanty about the possibility of Agency members filing a countersuit either collectively or separately.
“I won’t care to give an opinion at this point without studying it,” Konstanty said.
The $50 million lawsuit, initiated by Daniel Smallin and Stephen and Kay Jacoby, contends that the Urban Renewal Agency conspired to deprive some property owners of their civil rights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.