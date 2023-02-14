Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 15, 1973
DELHI — A controversy has developed over the attempts of the College Association at the State University at Delhi to establish a rathskeller on campus, and the Delaware County Board of Supervisors has found itself in the middle of it.
“We can’t compete with the colleges,” Fred Temming, of Andes, president of the Restaurant and Liquor Dealers Association told the Supervisors at their monthly meeting, yesterday.
The association asked the Supervisors to pass a resolution in opposition to the issuance of a license to the college.
Last month college officials said they are planning to “take it slow” with the creation of a rathskeller, predicting that it would probably be spring before an application was filed with the Alcohol Beverage Control Board.
Last night, Charles Albert, public relations director at the college confirmed that a license request had been submitted.
The proposed establishment would be located on the second floor of McDonald Hall.
The building was once used as a cafeteria, but earlier in the year food service operations were consolidated in another cafeteria.
“If you have a license on campus, it takes away a chance for business,” Temming said.
“I have for many years seen illegal activities,” Temming said. “Firemen’s dinners, banquets and the rest.”
But the police never checked on it, he insisted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.