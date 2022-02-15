Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Feb. 16, 1972
The 110 apartment units overlooking Oneonta’s Wilber Park upper level will be rented to students, the new developers revealed yesterday.
However, executives of BDG Realty Corporation, based in Ferndale and New York City, coupled this surprise announcement with another, indicating about 75-100 more apartments will be built in a cleared portion above the present site.
The new addition, which is slated to get underway in late spring, will be unfurnished apartments available to non-student tenants.
Work is already underway on the 16 buildings already up at the Wilber Park Apartments site, BDG Corporation Executive Vice President Bernard Blank and Vice President Jerome Kelly said.
About 15 workmen are refurbishing the present units, so they will be available to students by the summer sessions at Hartwick and Oneonta State.
Blank and Kelly were in Oneonta yesterday to explain their plans to local college officials.They said what formerly had been one bedroom apartments will become two bedroom ones; two bedroom apartments are being rebuilt to contain three bedrooms; and three bedroom apartments will have four bedrooms.
The 16 buildings should house about 580 students, they said. The housing will have no official connection to either of Oneonta’s colleges.
