Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 16, 1998
EARLVILLE — A Morrisville trooper was shot in the head Saturday afternoon by a suicidal man who had set fire to his house and later took his own life.
Trooper William P. Casey, of Troop D, was treated at Hamilton Hospital for a gunshot wound to his head. Numerous bullet fragments were removed, but additional pieces that had lodged in his skull were left in, according to state police at Troop D headquarters in Oneida. Casey was later released.
The situation started at about noon Saturday when a 22-year-old Norwich woman was being treated for injuries at Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich.
The victim, Jennifer Kalesa, told state police at Norwich that she was bound and held prisoner by her boyfriend, 25-year-old Richard Denison of Earlville. Denison had also allegedly threatened homicide and suicide before driving away from Kalesa with his two children, ages 3 and 4.
Feb. 16, 1973
David and Peter Van Woert of 20 Academy St. have purchased Brackett’s Bookstore at 142 Main St. from Caleb Brackett, who is retiring.
Wednesday was the Van Woerts’ first day as owners of the store, which will retain the name Brackett’s Bookstore.
The new owners plan to expand the office furniture and equipment line, but will continue with the books, camera, and gift departments. All the present personnel will remain, they say.
The bookstore, previously a corporation, will now be a partnership.
