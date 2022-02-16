Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 17, 1997
ONEONTA — Friday’s court ruling clearing local college officials and police in the 1992 “blacklist” scandal was a “sham and a travesty,” the head of the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said Sunday.
Willie Perry, president of the Oneonta branch of the NAACP, on Sunday called for “people of goodwill” in the community to unite in the wake of the decision handed down from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the second Circuit.
The court on Friday ruled that State University College at Oneonta administrators and Oneonta city police did not violate the civil rights of several African American college students during a 1992 rape investigation. A lower court had ruled that authorities violated the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974 when they used a list of black SUCO students to search for a suspect in an alleged attempted rape in 1992.
The appeals court found that SUCO administrator Leif S. Hartmark was faced with an emergency when he provided police with the list of black students. Perry disputed that conclusion.
50 years ago
Feb. 17, 1972
The Oneonta Joint City-Town Planning Board, charged by the elected officials of the City and Town to investigate common planning concerns of the two municipalities, held its first meeting to discuss some areas of common concern.
Discussed at last night’s meeting were environmental considerations, water facilities, sewerage facilities and circulation and transportation.
The committee’s function is to present different views in the joint problems for consideration, and to receive the professional opinions of the firms conducting studies for actual plant expansions.
Discussed was the effect the steep slopes, flood plains and swamps within Oneonta have had, on limiting the area’s growth.
