Feb. 17, 1998
ONEONTA — Alpha Delta Omega brothers will not be allowed to pledge new members this spring or live in their fraternity house after May, officials at Hartwick College said Monday, because members have not met expectations.
ADO has been in an unfavorable spotlight since last May, when member Rob Jordan died after drinking heavily at an off-campus fraternity party.
On May 3, ADO members rode in a rental truck to a campsite where a “Purple Passion” alcoholic beverage was served at the traditional year-end bash. Jordan got drunk, wandered away from the crowd, stumbled into the Susquehanna River and drowned. His body was found three weeks later.
Jordan’s death added to scrutiny of ADO by administrators at Hartwick.
Feb. 17, 1973
Just as the Vietnam War ends for most Americans, the Korean War draws to a close for Elmer W. Van Steenburg of 71 Gilbert St.
After a long, fretful 12-year fight led by Oneonta Veterans Agency Director Raymond Tallman, Van Steenburg is now receiving veteran’s disability compensation that has been denied him since 1954 when local VA officials made a serious error that prevented any compensation.
For two decades “Van” has carried the scars of an ill-fated parachute jump during maneuvers in Texas, and a continuing nervous condition that resulted from shell shock at Ku Wong Valley near Seoul.
VA Director Tallman came to the Oneonta office in December 1960 and shortly thereafter learned of Van’s case. “I was convinced from the start that this man had served his country well and it was a crying shame that he was not given his benefits,” said Tallman.
